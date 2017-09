Nov 12 (Reuters) - Stroeer

* Q3 sales up 18 percent at 174.6 million eur, organic growth 15.7 percent

* Q3 operating earnings up 47.9 percent at 30.1 million eur

* Says sees 2014 operating profit of about 145 million euros

* Says sees q4 sales growth of 10-15 percent, organic growth of at least 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)