April 21, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Stroeer dismisses research report, affirms guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - German advertising company Stroeer on Thursday dismissed a research report by Muddy Waters over its growth outlook which caused its shares to plummet, and also confirmed its guidance in a letter to investors.

Stroeer called the report “far-fetched” and said that its business outlook was excellent, with an expected organic growth rate of about 10 percent.

The Muddy Waters report, which claimed that the marketing company issued false growth statements, sent shares down 26 percent. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

