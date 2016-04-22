FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Stroeer to take legal action after Muddy Waters report
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
April 22, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

German Stroeer to take legal action after Muddy Waters report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - German advertising company Stroeer on Friday said that a report by U.S. short-seller Muddy Waters Capital had violated ethical and legal boundaries and that it planned to take legal action in cooperation with Germany’s financial watchdog Bafin.

Stroeer shares slumped 27 percent on Thursday after the report by Muddy Waters questioned the German company’s organic growth outlook.

Stroeer dismissed the report as baseless and confirmed its first-quarter organic growth outlook of 11.5 percent. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.