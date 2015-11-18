FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stroeer shares placed at 58 euros per share - source
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
November 18, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Stroeer shares placed at 58 euros per share - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Stroeer SE shares put up for sale by the group’s founding families have been priced at 58 euros ($62) apiece, a 8.5 percent discount to Tuesday’s closing price, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The German outdoor advertising group had announced that its Stroeer and Mueller founding families intended to sell shares worth 9.74 percent of the company’s issued capital in an accelerated bookbuilding organised by Deutsche Bank. ($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.