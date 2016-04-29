FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Stroeer mulls share buyback to ward off short seller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - German advertising group Stroeer said on Friday it may buy back its own shares to protect itself against what it called a short-seller attack.

“Stroeer is currently considering all possible measures normally taken in reaction to a short-seller attack,” the company said in a statement.

“This also includes considering a potential share repurchase programme,” it said, adding that no final decision had been taken.

The German company is in a war of words with U.S. short seller Muddy Waters, which has questioned Stroeer’s organic growth.

At the same time Muddy Waters said it was shorting the stock, betting on a decline in the share price.

Stroeer shares have lost about a fifth of their value since Muddy Waters went after the German midcap company. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
