Britain's Cornish Lithium in exploration agreement with Strongbow

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British mining company Cornish lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.

In a statement, the company said new technology offered the potential to extract lithium and to supply product to the rapidly growing battery market for electric cars and for power storage. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Susan Fenton)