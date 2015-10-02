REFILE-Investors slap Deutsche's wrist on new CMBS

(Refiling for wider distribution)

By Joy Wiltermuth

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (IFR) - Investors are still smarting over a roughly US$75m loss they took in August on a pair of commercial mortgage bond deals and demanded a huge spread premium on a new Deutsche Bank trade.

Deutsche’s US$1bn conduit CMBS lingered in the market for more than a week, saw bankers significantly push out pricing during book building and then cleared at a new wide for the year.

Its thickest Triple A rated class of notes cleared at Swaps plus 125bp, while the bottom Triple B minus rated block went for a whopping 525bp.

The average spreads on similar deals priced this year were 95bp and 370bp, according to Wells Fargo data.

Bond investors pushed back because they were bruising from a roughly US$75m hit they took in August on an office property loan on Chicago’s Prudential Plaza.

Deutsche Bank included a new US$115m slice of debt on Prudential Plaza in their latest deal. This raised eyebrows because bondholders in a pair of 2006 CMBS deals that held the prior Pru Plaza mortgage had to shoulder losses, while the borrower was given a free pass on a huge slice of debt.

“The property has a troubled history,” said Gary Greenberg, a portfolio manager at Payden & Rygel. “That’s why there is a concession.”

Richard Hill, a CMBS analyst at Morgan Stanley, pointed to the inclusion of the fresh loan - together with debt forgiveness for the borrower on its prior mortgage - as primary reasons for the trade’s wide pricing.

“(The appraisal) suggests that there may have been sufficient value to pay off the legacy CMBS loan in full,” Hill wrote on Thursday.

“The question we are asking ourselves is, was the legacy appraisal value too low or the underwriting on the new loan too aggressive?”

UNFORGIVEN

The response to Deutsche’s deal has now injected a sense of dread among issuers who are expected to bring some US$30bn of CMBS in the fourth quarter.

They are worried because a large number of mortgages rolled into new conduit CMBS are refinancings of old debt on office buildings, hotels, apartment complexes and shopping malls that had previous lives in prior CMBS.

And the wider pricing associated with Prudential Plaza shows that investors are in no mood to reward loan originators on what they view as aggressively underwritten deals.

“It’s a violation of the (CMBS) trust, that’s what happened,” one veteran bond buyer told IFR.

“No portfolio lender that had its own money at stake would have forgiven the debt.”

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The push back on pricing by investors is not completely a surprise.

Going into a busy September, IFR had flagged a number of factors weighing on the CMBS market likely to put pricing power in the hands of the buyside.

A total of US$9.6bn in CMBS managed to cross the finish line for the month, but not without considerable tiering across different deals. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)