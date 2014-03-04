FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guggenheim lands Mario Verna from Deutsche Bank
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

Guggenheim lands Mario Verna from Deutsche Bank

Shankar Ramakrishnan

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 4 (IFR) - Mario Verna joined Guggenheim Securities this week as a managing director, focusing on CLO originations with asset managers. He will also advise banks on managing risks and capital needs connected with their corporate loan portfolios.

Verna comes to Guggenheim after 11 years with Deutsche Bank, where he ran the bank’s balance sheet securitization program. He will report directly to Ron Iervolino, senior MD and head of fixed income for Guggenheim Securities.

He will be working alongside Cory Wishengrad, who in November left Barclays - where he was co-head of Americas securitized products origination - to become senior managing director in the asset-backed debt group at Guggenheim.

A Guggenheim spokesman said the firm expects to hire more people for Verna’s team in the coming months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.