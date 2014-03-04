Guggenheim lands Mario Verna from Deutsche Bank

NEW YORK, March 4 (IFR) - Mario Verna joined Guggenheim Securities this week as a managing director, focusing on CLO originations with asset managers. He will also advise banks on managing risks and capital needs connected with their corporate loan portfolios.

Verna comes to Guggenheim after 11 years with Deutsche Bank, where he ran the bank’s balance sheet securitization program. He will report directly to Ron Iervolino, senior MD and head of fixed income for Guggenheim Securities.

He will be working alongside Cory Wishengrad, who in November left Barclays - where he was co-head of Americas securitized products origination - to become senior managing director in the asset-backed debt group at Guggenheim.

A Guggenheim spokesman said the firm expects to hire more people for Verna’s team in the coming months.