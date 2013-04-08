FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Stryker names Dentsply executive as chief financial officer
April 8, 2013

UPDATE 1-Stryker names Dentsply executive as chief financial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Medical products maker Stryker Corp on Monday named William Jellison as chief financial officer, replacing Dean Bergy, who was interim CFO.

The appointment is effective April 22.

Jellison had been with Dentsply International Inc, a dental equipment maker, for 15 years. He most recently was chief financial officer.

Before joining Dentsply, Jellison spent 18 years with Donnelly Corp, an automotive parts supplier.

In October, Stryker, a manufacturer of orthopedic implants, hospital beds and surgical equipment, named Kevin Lobo as chief executive officer.

