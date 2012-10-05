FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA warns against use of Stryker surgical suction systems
October 5, 2012 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

FDA warns against use of Stryker surgical suction systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators warned on Friday against the use of systems made by Stryker Corp for removing surgical waste from patients after receiving reports of one death and one serious injury due to tissue damage.

The Stryker systems, called Neptune 1 Silver and Neptune 2 Ultra Waste, use powerful suction to collect and remove surgical fluid waste in operating rooms and smoke at surgical sites caused by electrocautery or laser devices.

When incorrectly applied, as was the case with the death and serious injury, it can cause hemorrhaging and soft tissue, muscle, and vital organ damage, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a warning on its website.

Healthcare providers should not use the Neptune 1 Silver Waste Management System or the Neptune 2 Ultra Waste Management System unless there is no alternative suction device or waste management system available, the agency cautioned.

