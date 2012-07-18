UPDATE 4-Stryker profit misses as euro weighs; shares slip

* EPS excluding charges is penny below average estimate

By Susan Kelly

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - Orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp posted second-quarter earnings on Wednesday that fell short of Wall Street estimates, hurt by a weaker euro that dampened its sales overseas.

The company’s shares slumped about 2.5 percent after hours.

Stryker, which makes artificial hips and knees, as well as hospital beds and surgical instruments, said the unfavorable currency impact reduced net sales by 2 percentage points.

Weak demand in Europe and to a lesser extent in Japan was partly offset by better U.S. sales of hip and knee devices, company officials said on a conference call.

Aaron Vaughn, an analyst with asset management firm Mid-Continent Capital, said investors were hoping to see stronger evidence of a rebound in the use of orthopedic implants by patients reflected in Stryker’s results.

“Low-single-digit growth in the core businesses, in my eyes, is nothing to get excited about,” said Vaughn, whose firm has more than $1.5 billion in assets under management.

The orthopedic implant sector was especially hard hit in the economic downturn as patients delayed elective medical procedures, either because they lacked insurance, faced higher out-of-pocket costs with the insurance they had, or feared taking time off from work.

“There’s this eternal hope that, eventually, we’re going to hit this inflection point where all the people who did not get the procedures done in the last four years now come in and get them done. We haven’t seen that,” Vaughn said.

Stryker characterized the U.S. hip and knee market as stable and improving modestly.

“Overall it was a nice performance for our U.S. hip, knee and trauma and extremities implant lines,” Stryker Vice President Katherine Owen told analysts.

Stryker reported second-quarter net earnings of $325 million, or 85 cents a share, compared with $310 million, or 79 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time charges, Stryker earned 98 cents a share. Analysts on average expected 99 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 2.9 percent to $2.1 billion in the quarter, about in line with analysts’ estimates.

Total sales of reconstructive joints including hips and knees rose 1.2 percent, with U.S. sales up 9.6 percent, led by trauma and extremities products, while international sales declined 8.6 percent. U.S. hip sales alone grew 5.5 percent and knee sales increased 5.2 percent.

Total sales of medical and surgical instruments rose 1.7 percent.

The Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company said it continues to expect overall sales growth of 2 percent to 5 percent excluding the impact of currency translations and acquisitions in 2012. It also repeated its projection for double-digit growth in earnings per share for the full year.

Stryker is considering both internal and external candidates for a permanent chief executive following the resignation of Stephen MacMillan, who stepped down in February for family reasons. The company expects a decision in 2012. Chief Financial Officer Curt Hartman is serving as CEO in the interim.

The company’s shares were down 2.5 percent in after-hours trading from a close of $53.57 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.