FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stryker 1st-quarter net profit falls 77 pct as costs increase
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

Stryker 1st-quarter net profit falls 77 pct as costs increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp reported a 77 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday as higher expenses offset a 5 percent rise in sales.

Quarterly net earnings fell to $70 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with $304 million, or 79 cents a share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 5.3 percent to $2.31 billion.

The company said research and development expenses rose 16 percent in the quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 32 percent and intangibles amortization rose 41 percent.

Excluding items such as product recall and acquisition charges, Stryker said it earned $1.06 per share, a decrease of 3 percent from a year earlier.

Stryker said it still expects full-year 2014 sales growth in the range of 4.5 percent to 6 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $4.75 to $4.90, excluding amortization of intangible assets.

Shares of Stryker, which closed at $78.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, were unchanged after hours.

Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.