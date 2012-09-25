FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stryker expands recall of Neptune waste management system
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2012 / 7:00 PM / in 5 years

Stryker expands recall of Neptune waste management system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp said on Tuesday it expanded the recall of its Neptune waste management product line to include later versions because U.S. health authorities have advised the company that these devices do not have proper regulatory clearance.

In June, the company issued a Class 1 recall, the most serious type, of its Neptune waste system after r eceiving two reports of serious injury and a fatality resulting from the use of the product.

The company also notified customers that it was recalling the instructions for use because they did not specifically warn against connecting the high vacuum/high flow device to a passive drainage tube.

In a press release, Stryker, a maker of hospital beds and orthopedic implants, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is unable to determine whether these last-generation devices are as safe and effective as their legally marketed predecessor, the Neptune 1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.