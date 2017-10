Jan 23 (Reuters) - Orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings excluding charges that exceeded analyst estimates as sales of its hip, knee and spine products improved.

Fourth-quarter earnings excluding charges rose 11.8 percent from a year ago to $436 million, or $1.14 a share.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.12 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.