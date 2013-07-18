FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stryker quarterly profit falls short of Wall Street estimates
July 18, 2013 / 8:33 PM / in 4 years

Stryker quarterly profit falls short of Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp on Thursday reported a nearly 35 percent drop in quarterly net profit, but said adjusted earnings rose about 1 percent as sales of its hip, knee and spine products improved.

Consolidated net sales rose 5 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to $2.21 billion.

Excluding items such as costs for product recalls, adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share fell short of the $1.03 per share Wall Street analysts, on average, had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Stryker said it earned a net profit for the quarter of $213 million, or 56 cents per share, compared with $325 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

For the full year, the company said it expects adjusted earnings per share of $4.20 to $4.26. Analysts, on average, had forecast full-year earnings of $4.29 per share.

