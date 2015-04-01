FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
StubHub accuses Ticketmaster, basketball team of antitrust violations
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 1, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

StubHub accuses Ticketmaster, basketball team of antitrust violations

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ticket seller StubHub Inc has filed a lawsuit accusing Ticketmaster and the Golden State Warriors of illegally banning StubHub from reselling the basketball team’s tickets, according to a court filing on Monday.

StubHub accused Ticketmaster and the Warriors of putting in place a policy in 2012 that requires ticket holders who do not plan to attend a game to use Ticketmaster to sell extra tickets. StubHub is represented by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CwngbM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.