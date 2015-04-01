StubHub accuses Ticketmaster, basketball team of antitrust violations

(Reuters) - Ticket seller StubHub Inc has filed a lawsuit accusing Ticketmaster and the Golden State Warriors of illegally banning StubHub from reselling the basketball team’s tickets, according to a court filing on Monday.

StubHub accused Ticketmaster and the Warriors of putting in place a policy in 2012 that requires ticket holders who do not plan to attend a game to use Ticketmaster to sell extra tickets. StubHub is represented by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe.

