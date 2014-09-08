FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Studio 8 signs movie distribution deal with Sony Pictures
September 8, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

Studio 8 signs movie distribution deal with Sony Pictures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Media company Studio 8, run by former Warner Bros executive Jeff Robinov, entered into a distribution deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment on Monday and said it planned to raise $1 billion in financing.

Under the deal, Sony Pictures will distribute six Studio 8 films worldwide every year, except in the Greater China region.

Studio 8, which will be based in Culver City, California on the Sony Pictures Studios property, said it would produce and acquire both “potential tentpoles and prestige pictures” by new and established filmmakers.

Sony will also become an investor in Studio 8, which was founded in partnership with China-based investment group Fosun Group.

Studio 8 also said it will work with Fosun Group on developing TV and digital content in collaboration with global production and brand-based properties, including those in the Chinese market. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
