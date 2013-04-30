Sturm Ruger looking at Freedom Group but deal unlikely: CEO

April 30 (Reuters) - Gunmaker Sturm Ruger & Co Inc said it was looking at the accounts of up-for-sale rival Freedom Group, but said it was unlikely it would make a bid.

Sturm Ruger’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Fifer said Freedom could be an acquisition opportunity but he expects a deal to be grossly overpriced.

“I’ll admit it we got the book and we’ll look at the book, but I don’t actually expect it to go a lot further than that,” Fifer said at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders on Tuesday.