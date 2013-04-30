FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sturm Ruger looking at Freedom Group but deal unlikely: CEO
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 7:40 PM / in 4 years

Sturm Ruger looking at Freedom Group but deal unlikely: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Gunmaker Sturm Ruger & Co Inc said it was looking at the accounts of up-for-sale rival Freedom Group, but said it was unlikely it would make a bid.

Sturm Ruger’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Fifer said Freedom could be an acquisition opportunity but he expects a deal to be grossly overpriced.

“I’ll admit it we got the book and we’ll look at the book, but I don’t actually expect it to go a lot further than that,” Fifer said at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders on Tuesday.

