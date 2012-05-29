FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Gun maker Sturm Ruger able to take orders again
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Gun maker Sturm Ruger able to take orders again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Gun maker Sturm Ruger & Co Inc said it has resumed accepting orders from independent wholesale distributors, after struggling to keep up with a spike in demand for firearms.

The company, which competes with Smith & Wesson Holding Corp , had said in March that it would suspend new orders for the next two months as it was struggling to meet booming demand from wholesale distributors despite increased production.

Some analysts have said gun makers are benefiting this year from fears of stringent gun laws as the United States votes for a president in November.

Sturm Ruger shares were up 3 percent in after-market trade. They closed at $40.68 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.