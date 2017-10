April 29 (Reuters) - Gunmaker Sturm Ruger & Co Inc reported a 38.5 percent jump in first-quarter revenue, helped by launch of LC380 and SR45 pistols.

Net income rose to $23.7 million, or $1.20 per share, in the quarter ended March 30, from $15.5 million, or 79 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $155.9 million.