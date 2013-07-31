FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sturm Ruger's results beat as new firearms drive sales
July 31, 2013 / 9:58 PM / 4 years ago

Sturm Ruger's results beat as new firearms drive sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Gun maker Sturm Ruger & Co Inc reported second-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates as new products such as the LC380 pistol and the SR45 pistol drove up sales.

Sturm Ruger shares were up 8 percent in after-hours trading.

Concerns over possible changes to gun laws following mass shootings in the United States have driven up sales at gunmakers in the past year.

Rival Smith & Wesson Holding Corp last month reported higher fourth-quarter firearms sales and forecast current-quarter results above market estimates.

Sturm Ruger said quarterly net income rose to $32.3 million, or $1.63 per share, from $18.0 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.18 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 50 percent to $179.5 million in the quarter ended June 29, above market estimates of $154.7 million.

The company’s shares closed at $50.87 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

