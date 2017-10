SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - STX Offshore & Shipbuilding said Wednesday a 110 billion Korean won ($99.02 million) order from an unnamed South Korean firm to build two tankers had been cancelled.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing that the order was cancelled as the firm that made the order had gone out of business and could not honour its contract. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ron Popeski)