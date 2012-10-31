FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S. Korea's STX to sell $330 mln stake in STX Energy to Japan's Orix
October 31, 2012 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

S. Korea's STX to sell $330 mln stake in STX Energy to Japan's Orix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korea’s STX Corp said it has agreed to sell a stake in affiliate STX Energy to Japan’s Orix Corp for 360.1 billion won ($329.92 million).

Under the agreement, STX Group will sell existing and new shares in STX Energy to Orix Corp and issue convertible bonds, STX said in a statement.

After the deal, Orix will hold a 43.1 percent stake in STX Energy, while STX Corp will maintain its management rights in the affiliate with a more than 50 percent stake.

($1 = 1091.4750 Korean won)

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill

