S.Korea Atinum Investment halts talks to acquire STX Energy stake
#Energy
September 24, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea Atinum Investment halts talks to acquire STX Energy stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Atinum Investment Co Ltd said on Monday that it has halted talks to acquire a stake in unlisted STX Energy after failing to agree with some of the conditions of the deal.

A maximum 49 percent stake in STX Energy was estimated to be worth up to 400 billion won ($357.36 million), local newspaper Korea Economic Daily previously reported.

STX Energy is majority owned by STX Corp, a holding company of STX Group.

STX Group is also offering to sell its offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd, under a restructuring plan. ($1 = 1119.3250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)

