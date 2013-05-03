FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private equity firm to buy stake in S.Korea's STX Energy
May 3, 2013 / 12:56 AM / in 4 years

Private equity firm to buy stake in S.Korea's STX Energy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - STX Corp will sell a 43.15 percent stake in affiliate STX Energy Co Ltd to private equity firm Hahn & Company, an STX Corp spokesman said on Friday as the South Korean holding company offloads assets to pay down debt.

STX Corp had sold a 43.1 percent stake in STX Energy Co Ltd to Japan’s Orix Corp for 360.1 billion won ($330 million) last year.

Since then, Orix acquired about another 7 percent in the heating-and-power company by exercising exchangeable bonds, bringing its total stake in STX Energy to 50 percent.

In addition to STX Corp’s 43.15 percent stake sale, STX Group chairman Kang Duk-soo intends to exercise a call option for a 6.9 percent stake in STX Energy out of Orix Corp’s current holdings, with an eye to giving Hahn & Company proxy voting rights for the stake and subsequent management control, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

A representative of Orix Corp was contacted but did not have an official comment. An official for Hahn & Company was not immediately available to comment.

A memorandum of understanding between STX Corp and Seoul-based Hahn & Company will be signed on Friday, the STX Corp spokesman said.

Shares in STX Corp -- a holding company for shipbuilding-to-shipping STX Group -- fell 3.1 percent as of 0009 GMT, compared to a 0.4 percent gain in the wider market .

STX Corp has been shedding assets to resolve mounting debt problems in affiliates such as STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd, which is seeking a corporate restructuring agreement from its creditors. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

