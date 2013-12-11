FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG-GS consortium preferred to buy South Korea's STX Energy
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2013 / 2:11 AM / 4 years ago

LG-GS consortium preferred to buy South Korea's STX Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A consortium of South Korea’s LG International Corp and GS Holdings has been chosen as the preferred bidder to buy a controlling stake in STX Energy Co Ltd worth around $570 million, the bidders said on Wednesday.

Japan’s Orix Corp put up more than half of the 96.31 percent stake in STX Energy it owned as of end-September for sale earlier this year, after acquiring a controlling stake in STX Energy from debt-ridden STX Corp in July.

The LG and GS consortium is expected to acquire about a 72 percent stake in the heating-and-power company for more than 600 billion won ($570 million), the Korea Economic Daily cited unnamed investment banking sources as saying on Wednesday. ($1 = 1052.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.