April 1, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 6 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina province moves to revoke key YPF license

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina's Chubut province is moving ahead with plans to
rescind more operating licenses held by the YPF, the
country's biggest energy company and the local unit of Spain's
Repsol, the governor said late on Saturday.	
    "We're gathering very precise information about the
company's shortcomings in our province, which is the reason for
our decision to continue with the process of revoking (YPF
concessions) in four more fields, starting with Manantiales
Behr," Governor Martin Buzzi said on a government website.	
    Manantiales Behr accounts for about 10 percent of the
country's total oil output, but Buzzi said investment had
lagged. Six provinces including Chubut have already stripped YPF
of concessions but most have been in marginal areas.	
    YPF, under heavy pressure to boost production to reduce fuel
imports, has vowed legal action against Chubut.

