Fincantieri among bidders for STX OSV -source

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - Italian government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA is among the suitors vying for a controlling stake in Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

STX OSV, a builder of vessels used in offshore oil and gas exploration, has a market value of about $1.6 billion. South Korea’s STX Corp has put its 50.75 percent stake in STX OSV, valued at about $800 million, on the block and hired J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered to find a buyer.

The ship-to-shipbuilding South Korean conglomerate is selling the stake as part of its efforts to improve its financial structure. A deal could be reached as early as next month, the source added. The source declined to be identified as the discussions were private.

Fincantieri generated 2.4 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in revenue in 2011 and more than 10 million in net profit, according to the company website.

A Fincantieri spokeswoman had no comment.

“At first glance, we see few synergies between STX OSV and Fincantieri as the two firms operate in different segments of the shipping/offshore market and serves different end clients,” Singapore-based research firm DMG & Partners said in a note.

“However, we believe STX OSV remains attractive valued at this level ... and potential buyers will gain access to STX OSV’s proven offshore products,” the note added.

Sembcorp Marine, the world’s second-largest rig-builder, is also considering bidding for the stake, a source previously told Reuters.

Bloomberg first reported Fincantieri’s interest in STX OSV auction. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto and Charmian Kok; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)