FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fincantieri among bidders for STX OSV -source
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 6 years ago

Fincantieri among bidders for STX OSV -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - Italian government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA is among the suitors vying for a controlling stake in Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

STX OSV, a builder of vessels used in offshore oil and gas exploration, has a market value of about $1.6 billion. South Korea’s STX Corp has put its 50.75 percent stake in STX OSV, valued at about $800 million, on the block and hired J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered to find a buyer.

The ship-to-shipbuilding South Korean conglomerate is selling the stake as part of its efforts to improve its financial structure. A deal could be reached as early as next month, the source added. The source declined to be identified as the discussions were private.

Fincantieri generated 2.4 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in revenue in 2011 and more than 10 million in net profit, according to the company website.

A Fincantieri spokeswoman had no comment.

“At first glance, we see few synergies between STX OSV and Fincantieri as the two firms operate in different segments of the shipping/offshore market and serves different end clients,” Singapore-based research firm DMG & Partners said in a note.

“However, we believe STX OSV remains attractive valued at this level ... and potential buyers will gain access to STX OSV’s proven offshore products,” the note added.

Sembcorp Marine, the world’s second-largest rig-builder, is also considering bidding for the stake, a source previously told Reuters.

Bloomberg first reported Fincantieri’s interest in STX OSV auction. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto and Charmian Kok; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.