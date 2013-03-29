FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shipper STX Pan Ocean sale fails to attract bids
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2013 / 9:12 AM / in 5 years

Shipper STX Pan Ocean sale fails to attract bids

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - An initial round of bidding to acquire a controlling stake in South Korean bulk shipper STX Pan Ocean Co failed to attract any bids, the company’s largest shareholder STX Corp said on Friday.

STX Corp will decide future plans for the sale after discussing the situation with its main creditor bank, it said in a regulatory filing.

A spokesman for STX declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

STX Corp, STX Group affiliates and executives had put up for sale a combined 36 percent stake in STX Pan Ocean, which had a market value of 323.3 billion won ($290.58 million) as of Friday’s closing price excluding management premium.

STX Corp’s main creditor, Korea Development Bank, will review ways to ease STX’s financial troubles including a possible acquisition of additional stakes in STX Pan Ocean if no potential bidders emerged, a source with direct knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.

Korea Development Bank is the second-largest shareholder in STX Pan Ocean with a 15 percent stake.

STX Corp, a holding company of STX Group, has been shedding assets to stabilize the group’s financial position including a stake in affiliate STX Energy and controlling stake in Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings.

($1 = 1112.6000 Korean won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.