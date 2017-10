SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - STX Offshore & Shipbuilding said on Thursday it won a 335.2 billion won ($293.40 million) order to build four roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) container vessels for an unnamed European firm.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing that the contract period will last until the end of 2014. ($1 = 1142.4500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Ed Davies)