BRIEF-STYLEPIT acquires four Norwegian brands

Sept 22 (Reuters) - STYLEPIT A/S

* Says has entered into a conditional agreement regarding merger with companies and assets owned by Norwegian company Conseptor AS

* Says agreement entails acquisition of four brands Solid, Peppercorn (PEP), Desires and Tailored Originals, Conseptors retail activities in Denmark and Norway, and B2B webshops belonging to the four brands

* Says acquisition will be financed through issuance of 184 million new Stylepit shares to Conseptor AS

* Says acquired businesses are expected to generate additional revenues of 516 million Norwegian crowns in 2014 and 549 million crowns in 2015

* Says purchase price corresponds to 208 million Danish crowns based on STYLEPIT’s closing share price on Sept. 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)