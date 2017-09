BRIEF-Stylepit 2013/2014 EBITDA down to loss of DKK 32.7 mln

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Stylepit A/S

* Says 2013/2014 net sales 470.1 million Danish crowns versus 441.7 million crowns

* Says 2013/2014 EBITDA loss 32.7 million Danish crowns versus profit 5.5 million crowns

* Says 2013/2014 EBIT loss 114.4 million Danish crowns versus loss 24.2 million crowns

* Expects in 2014/2015 consolidated revenues of 400 million - 425 million Danish crowns

* Expects in 2014/2015 EBITDA excluding earnings impact from issuance of warrants of loss from 9 million Danish crowns to 18 million crowns