CORRECTED-Fuji Heavy recalls 100,000 Subaru cars to fix air pump switch

(Corrects 2nd graf to say that the Exiga model has been recalled, not the XC)

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Fuji Heavy Industries said on Thursday it was recalling about 100,000 of its Subaru-branded vehicles in Japan to fix a problem with an air pump switch located in the main fuse box.

The recall covers models including the Legacy and Imprezza, along with Exiga and Forrester crossover SUVs produced in 2006-2013.

The Japanese automaker said it was also planning to recall models overseas, but declined to give further details.