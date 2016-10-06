FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-Fuji Heavy recalls 100,000 Subaru cars to fix air pump switch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Fuji Heavy recalls 100,000 Subaru cars to fix air pump switch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2nd graf to say that the Exiga model has been recalled, not the XC)

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Fuji Heavy Industries said on Thursday it was recalling about 100,000 of its Subaru-branded vehicles in Japan to fix a problem with an air pump switch located in the main fuse box.

The recall covers models including the Legacy and Imprezza, along with Exiga and Forrester crossover SUVs produced in 2006-2013.

The Japanese automaker said it was also planning to recall models overseas, but declined to give further details.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.