REFILE-CORRECTED-Fuji Heavy recalls 100,000 Subaru cars to fix air pump switch

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Fuji Heavy Industries said on Thursday it was recalling about 100,000 of its Subaru-branded vehicles in Japan to fix a problem with an air pump switch located in the main fuse box.

The recall covers models including the Legacy and Impreza, along with Exiga and Forester crossover SUVs produced in 2006-2013.

The Japanese automaker said it was also planning to recall models overseas, but declined to give further details.