UPDATE 1-Subaru recalls 72,000 vehicles in U.S. for possible auto brake failure

(Adds comments by Subaru spokesman)

DETROIT, June 25 (Reuters) - Subaru is recalling 72,000 newer-model vehicles in the United States because the automatic pre-collision braking part of the driver-assist system could fail, increasing the risk of a crash, according to documents posted online by U.S. safety regulators.

The recall affects certain 2015 and 2016 model-year vehicles equipped with the Eyesight Driver Assist System made by Subaru, a unit of Fuji Heavy Industries, the documents by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

If the switch that activates the brake lights fails, the automatic pre-collision braking component of the company’s driver-assist system will not function, causing the affected vehicle not to react to an obstacle in its path, the documents said.

A Subaru spokesman said Thursday there were no reports of accidents or injuries relating to the issue.

He said the brakes work when the pedal is depressed and drivers are not affected if they don’t have the automatic system turned on. The spokesman was not aware of whether any vehicles outside the U.S. market were affected.

The documents reflected that a fix for the issue was incorporated into vehicle production lines in the United States and Japan.

Subaru, which will reprogram the driver-assist system at no cost, expects to notify owners during the 60-day period following a June 4 announcement to dealers.

Among the affected vehicles are certain 2015 models of the Impreza, Legacy, Outback and XV Crosstrek, and certain 2016 models of the WRX, according to the documents. (Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Bernadette Baum)