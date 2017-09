WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Subaru of America said on Thursday it is recalling 48,500 new U.S. vehicles because of a serious potential steering issue and warned owners not to drive them until they are inspected and repaired if needed.

The unit of Fuji Heavy Industries Inc said the recall covers the 2016-2017 model Legacy and Outback. Dealers will inspect and if necessary replace the steering column. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr)