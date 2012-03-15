FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Subaru recalls 275,000 SUVs in US over seat belts
March 15, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 6 years ago

Subaru recalls 275,000 SUVs in US over seat belts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Subaru is recalling about 275,000 Forester SUVs in the United States to replace a rear seat belt part that may not allow proper installation of a child restraint, U.S. safety regulators said.

Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd’s Subaru is recalling the 2009 through 2012 model year Foresters because the automatic locking retractor in the rear-center seat belt assemblies doesn’t meet federal requirements, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For that reason, the assemblies may not allow proper installation and secure attachment of a child restraint, increasing the risk of injury, NHTSA said.

Subaru will install a newly modified automatic locking retractor and the recall is expected to begin on or before April 13, NHTSA said.

A Subaru spokesman said there have been no accidents or injuries related to the issue.

