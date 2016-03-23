Judge again tosses securities fraud lawsuit against Subaye auditor

By Dena Aubin

A Manhattan federal judge has dismissed for a second time securities fraud claims against a Canadian audit firm over its work for sham Chinese Internet company Subaye.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe said DNTW Chartered Accountants may have been negligent, but plaintiffs had not shown the firm had intended to commit fraud. The judge said it was equally plausible that the DNTW was itself fooled or that it simply performed poor audits.

