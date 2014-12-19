Subprime auto lender Condor Capital settles with New York

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Condor Capital Corporation, a subprime auto lender, agreed to surrender its licenses in all states and sell its remaining loans to settle a New York lawsuit accusing the company of stealing millions of dollars from borrowers.

The lender also agreed to pay a $3 million penalty and make restitution to customers nationwide after deceptively retaining borrowers’ excess payments, according to court papers filed on Friday in Manhattan federal court.

Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of New York’s Department of Financial Services, which filed the lawsuit in April, touted the case as the first by a state regulator using a consumer protection provision of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, which empowers state authorities to bring civil actions in federal court.

“The Dodd-Frank Act provides a powerful new tool for state regulators to pursue wrongdoing and obtain restitution for consumers who were abused,” Lawsky said in a statement announcing the settlement.

In March, the month before Lawsky filed his lawsuit, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan invoked the same law in suing a so-called payday lender who offered short term low-dollar, high-cost loans.

Lawsky’s complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, accused Condor of hiding refundable overpayments on consumer accounts.

The lender, which has serviced car loans in more than two dozen states, did not notify customers of credit balances and blocked access to account information once loans were closed, court papers said.

Condor, based in Hauppague, New York, is expected to pay between $8 and $9 million in restitution, including interest, according to the department. Some $5 million already has been paid by a receiver appointed last May, Lawsky said.

Attorney Michael Rosensaft, who represented Condor and its owner, Stephen Baron, declined comment.

The company and Baron both admitted to violating Dodd-Frank, according to the consent judgment, which must be approved by the court.

Condor’s 2013 portfolio had outstanding loans of more than $300 million, according to the complaint.

The company sold off a substantial portion of the portfolio last month to pay off Wells Fargo & Co, which had extended $261 million of loans under a credit facility around the time Lawsky moved to shut the company down.

The company’s final payment to Wells last month was to be around $161 million, according to a court filing.

The buyers of the portfolio were Fortress Credit Corp., Ares Management LLC, and Westlake Services LLC, according to court documents.

The case is Benjmain Lawsky v Condor Capital Corp, et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.14-cv-02863.