Subsea 7 Q1 core earnings lag expectations

OSLO, May 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian oilfield engineering group Subsea 7 said it saw strong momentum in most of its markets but warned of low activity offshore Africa as it reported first-quarter earnings below expectations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $225 million for the quarter, compared to a mean forecast for $242 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It said its backlog of projects had reached $8.7 billion, compared with an average forecast of $8.6 billion. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)