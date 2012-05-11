FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Subsea 7 Q1 core earnings lag expectations
May 11, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Subsea 7 Q1 core earnings lag expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian oilfield engineering group Subsea 7 said it saw strong momentum in most of its markets but warned of low activity offshore Africa as it reported first-quarter earnings below expectations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $225 million for the quarter, compared to a mean forecast for $242 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It said its backlog of projects had reached $8.7 billion, compared with an average forecast of $8.6 billion. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

