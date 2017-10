OSLO, March 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian oilfield engineering group Subsea 7 received a contract worth around $175 million from ATP Oil & Gas, it said on Friday.

The contract scope includes the transportation and installation of flexible flowlines and risers, and control umbilicals at the Cheviot Field, 120 km east of Shetland, it said.

Offshore operations are due to begin in 2014, the company said.