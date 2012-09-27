FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Subsea 7 says $600 mln bond conversion price is $30.10
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Subsea 7 says $600 mln bond conversion price is $30.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Subsea 7 : * Says announces the pricing for its convertible bond offering * Says announces the successful placement of convertible bonds in an aggregate

principal amount of US$600M due 2017 * Says principal amount of the bonds of US$600M may be increased up to US$700M

in case the over-allotment * Says the senior and unsecured bonds will have an annual coupon of 1.0%

payable semi-annually in arrear, and an initial conversion price of US$30.10 * Says conversion price represents a conversion premium of 30% above the reference price of US$23.15 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
