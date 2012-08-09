FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Subsea 7 remains bullish after Q2 beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 9, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Subsea 7 remains bullish after Q2 beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian offshore engineering group Subsea 7 beat market expectations with a 6.2 percent rise in core earnings on Thursday and said it expected its full-year core earnings in line with the consensus.

Subsea 7 said its second-quarter adjusted earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $326 million, beating market expectations for $294 million in a Reuters poll.

“Our positive views on the market have not changed as we have not seen an impact from oil price volatility or macro-economic uncertainties on our clients’ plans,” Chief Executive Jean Cahuzac said.

“We still expect the present high level of bidding activity to translate into market awards later this year, in particular in the North Sea, Africa and Brazil,” Cahuzac added.

Markets currently expect a full-year adjusted EBITDA of $1.16 billion.

Reporting By Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.