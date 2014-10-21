FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Takeda and Sucampo enter into global licensing agreement for Amitiza
October 21, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Takeda and Sucampo enter into global licensing agreement for Amitiza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

* Takeda and Sucampo enter into global licensing agreement for Amitiza

* Takeda gains exclusive rights to amitiza beyond U.S. and Canada for all markets except Japan and China

* Under terms Sucampo will receive upfront payment of $14 million from Takeda and be eligible for up to $35 million in commercial milestones

* Sucampo will be exclusive supplier of amitiza to Takeda at an agreed-upon supply price

* Takeda to be responsible for all development activities and costs, with Sucampo assuming first $6 million in development expenses for Amitiza

* Takeda will become marketing authorization holder and will be responsible for all commercialization, regulatory activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

