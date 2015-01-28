Bulgaria says 6 nationals working for UN taken captive by rebels in Sudan

Jan 28 (Reuters) - A Sudanese rebel group has taken six Bulgarians working with the UN’s World Food Programme captive after their helicopter was forced to land in war-torn South Kordofan province in southern Sudan, the Bulgarian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Fighting between the government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, which the ministry said was holding the Bulgarians captive, has increased in the provinces of South Kordofan and Blue Nile since peace talks collapsed in December. (Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Hugh Lawson)