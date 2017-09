CAIRO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sudan appointed on Sunday a new central bank governor, the state’s SUNA news agency said.

“President Omar Hassan al-Bashir issued a decree to appoint Abdel Rahman Hassan, head of (Khartoum’s state-run) Omdurman National Bank since 2006, as new central bank governor,” SUNA said in a statement. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Khaled Abdel Aziz, writing by Yasmine Saleh)