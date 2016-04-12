FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sudanese pound falls sharply against dollar on black market
April 12, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Sudanese pound falls sharply against dollar on black market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with new low)

KHARTOUM, April 12 (Reuters) - The Sudanese pound fell to a new low on the parallel market on Tuesday, currency traders said, as the official banking system struggles to supply dollars needed to buy imports.

The cost of a dollar on the parallel market rose to 13 Sudanese pounds from 12.3 pounds at the start of the week, traders said. The government has kept the official rate at 6.4 pounds to the dollar since August.

“There is a lot of demand for the dollar at any price due to its scarcity,” a parallel market trader said.

Prices soared in Sudan after South Sudan seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country’s oil output, the main source of foreign currency used to support the Sudanese pound and to pay for food and other imports.

Fuel subsidy cuts introduced in 2013 also pushed up inflation, but their effects have since begun to ease.

Inflation reached 12.94 percent in February.

“I expect the continuation of the rise in dollar prices as there is a lot of demand and supply is very limited,” another trader said. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Asma Alsharif)

