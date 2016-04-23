Sudan's Darfur votes to keep current multi-state system -referendum commission

KHARTOUM, April 23 (Reuters) - The people of Sudan’s Darfur have voted not to reunite the multiple states of its conflict-torn western region into one entity, the option favoured by the central Khartoum government, the Darfur referendum commission said on Saturday.

The vote was boycotted by major rebel and opposition groups who believe the Sudanese government’s splitting of Darfur into three states in 1994, and later into a further five states, led to heavier Khartoum control and helped trigger fighting in 2003.

The state referendum commission said 97 percent of voters chose to keep the multi-state administrative system and that 3.08 million people of a total 3.21 million eligible voters turned out. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Mark Heinrich)