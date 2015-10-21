Sudan begins releasing blocked supplies for Darfur peacekeepers

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sudan has begun releasing food rations and other supplies for international peacekeepers in the conflict-torn Darfur region, though some of the more than 200 shipping containers have yet to be cleared by Khartoum, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

Last week the world body and members of the U.N. Security Council accused the Sudanese government of withholding the supplies for the U.N.-African Union mission (UNAMID), making it difficult for its nearly 20,000 troops and police to do their job.

“UNAMID reports that 52 containers have been released by the Sudanese authorities and are presently being loaded and moved by the contractor to Khartoum from Port Sudan,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.

“A further 91 containers are currently being processed while the remaining 60 are at different stages of the clearance process,” he added.

The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when mainly non-Arab tribes took up arms against the Arab-led government in Khartoum, accusing it of discrimination.

According to the United Nations, as many as 300,000 people have been killed, some 4.4 million people need aid and more than 2.5 million are displaced. Although the killings have eased, but the insurgency continues and Khartoum has sharply escalated attacks on rebel groups over the past year.

U.N. officials and diplomats said Khartoum had justified holding the containers by saying that UNAMID, which began operations. in 2007, did not have proper clearance for the shipment.

Sudan’s U.N. mission did not have an immediate response when contacted by Reuters.

The United Nations had said the holdup involved mostly food rations but also a few containers with what it described as essential “operational supplies.” Diplomats told Reuters that the operational supplies included communications equipment (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau Editing by; W Simon)