Sudan to receive $500 mln deposit from UAE -state news agency
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

Sudan to receive $500 mln deposit from UAE -state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sudan’s central bank governor signed on Thursday an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development for a $500 million deposit, Sudan’s state news agency SUNA reported.

Sudan’s economic problems have been building since the south seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country’s oil output, its main source of foreign currency and government income. SUNA gave no more details on the deal.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Lin Noueihed

